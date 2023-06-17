Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 21,009 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LWAY shares. TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,470 in the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

