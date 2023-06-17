LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.21. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 105,212 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.