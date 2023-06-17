Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.80 and last traded at C$21.58. 824,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,048,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.