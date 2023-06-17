Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE LTHM opened at $26.79 on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

