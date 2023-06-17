Lordstown Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the average daily volume of 2,804 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9,321.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,018,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,975,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after buying an additional 1,284,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,240,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 1,181,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 746,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

RIDE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $11.25 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RIDE opened at $4.19 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

