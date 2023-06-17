Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $217.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

