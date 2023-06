Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.35. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Lucara Diamond Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

