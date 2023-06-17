Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.46. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 54,000 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

