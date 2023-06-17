Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.40. 1,669,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,797,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Luckin Coffee Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of -0.70.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 6.63%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

Featured Stories

