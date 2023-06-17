Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $67,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $383.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

