Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,269 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

