Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 81,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 17,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.23. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 1,459.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 47.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth $263,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

