Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 81,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 17,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 18.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.23. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 1,459.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 47.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth $263,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

