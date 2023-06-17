LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $81.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

