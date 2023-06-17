Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 50,677 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $123,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.71 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.