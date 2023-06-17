Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 34,501 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,874,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $113,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

