Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 400,441 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $115,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

