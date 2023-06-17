Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 89,598 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $114,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $235.84 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average is $194.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

