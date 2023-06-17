Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,589,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,052 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $107,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 15.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,587 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $76.62 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

