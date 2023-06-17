Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 164,145 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $105,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,607 shares of company stock valued at $623,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby Stock Down 0.4 %

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of KEX opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Stories

