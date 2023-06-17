Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,792 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $104,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

