Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $106,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Signal Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NYSE:FSS opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

