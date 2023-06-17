Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 337.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507,292 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $119,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.