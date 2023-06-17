Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $102,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

