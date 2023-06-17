Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $109.08 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,479 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $109,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.38 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile



Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

