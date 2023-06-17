Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $112.83 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

