Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $113.33 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,044,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $113,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.