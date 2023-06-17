Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,164 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $112,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.