Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $104.07 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 202,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELV stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

