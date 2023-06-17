Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 272,623 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 966,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 272,623 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $105,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Shares of LNG opened at $148.58 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

