Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 29,356 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $102,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.67 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

