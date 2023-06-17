Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,085,673 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,085,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,650,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.71. The company has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

