Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $110,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

