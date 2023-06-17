Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $113,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,910 shares of company stock worth $4,289,300 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

