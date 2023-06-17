Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,148 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $109,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 824,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

