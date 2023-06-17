Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 55,224 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $133,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

