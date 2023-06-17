Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $28.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,030 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.