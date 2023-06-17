Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $203.21

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.21 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 190.81 ($2.39). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.39), with a volume of 41,925 shares trading hands.

Majedie Investments Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.19. The company has a market capitalization of £101.23 million, a PE ratio of -347.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Majedie Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

