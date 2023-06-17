Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.35

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as low as $12.65. Mannatech shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,080 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is -31.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.