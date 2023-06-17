Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.30.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

