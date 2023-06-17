Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

