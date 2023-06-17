Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.84

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.84 and traded as high as C$13.75. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 994,202 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3050542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

