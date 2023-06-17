Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,739 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Marvell Technology worth $62,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

MRVL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

