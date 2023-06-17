MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Doug Doerfler Sells 28,883 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) insider Doug Doerfler sold 28,883 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.31), for a total transaction of £145,570.32 ($182,145.05).

Doug Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Doug Doerfler sold 60,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £301,200 ($376,876.88).

Shares of LON:MXCT opened at GBX 390 ($4.88) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 399.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.38. The company has a market capitalization of £401.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,612.92 and a beta of 0.70. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($8.13).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.26) price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

