Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.36

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and traded as high as $180.18. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $180.15, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.73.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

