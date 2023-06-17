Meritage Homes Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

