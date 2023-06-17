Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

About Mesoblast

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

