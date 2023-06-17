MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $10,947,500.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

