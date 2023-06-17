Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.26

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.26 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 92.38 ($1.16). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 62,112 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.26. The company has a market cap of £88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.30. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

