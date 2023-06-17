Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,042,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76,309 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,121,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,053,000 after acquiring an additional 47,608 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

