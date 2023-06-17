Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

